Peterborough’s best and worst GP surgeries: this is what the ratings mean from the NHS patient survey

The best and worst rated GP surgeries in Peterborough have been revealed, based on ratings by patients responding to the NHS patient survey.

A total of 40 practices in the Peterborough area have been rated after patients were asked about their experience on behalf of the NHS in March 2018, including how they rated the surgery where they are registered.

What do the ratings mean?

According to the NHS, a practice that scores below a 70 per cent average rating is considered to be 'among the worst', while a practice which scores 90 per cent or above is 'among the best'.

Those rated between 70 per cent to 80 per cent are classed as 'OK'.

The NHS website groups the scores for 'experience of making an appointment' into three different bandings:

- 'among the worst' - these are scores in the worst 25 per cent of all scores nationally

- 'in the middle range' - these are scores that are in the middle 50 per cent of scores nationally

- 'among the best' - these are scores that are in the best 25 per cent of scores nationally

“The GP Patient Survey is sent out twice a year to around 1.36 million adults who are registered with a GP in England.

"The results of the survey for each GP practice are weighted to adjust the data to account for potential differences between the demographic profile of all eligible patients in a practice and the patients who actually complete a questionnaire.

“When using indicators to make comparisons between General Practices, it is important to consider the context in which GP's provide services.

“For example the characteristics of the patients treated by a practice – in terms of things like age or deprivation – can affect the value of an indicator, unless these factors are taken into account when the indicator is calculated.”