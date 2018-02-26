'Critical internal incident' at Peterborough City Hospital sees all planned surgeries, outpatient appointments and visiting cancelled

Emergency patients are being diverted away from Peterborough City Hospital and all planned surgeries, outpatient appointments and visiting has been halted.

Due to serious water supply issues at the hospital today, Monday February 26, all planned surgeries, outpatient appointments and visiting is cancelled.

Emergency patients attending from now on will be diverted to other hospitals while staff work to resume the supply.

A spokesperson for North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust, which runs Peterborough City Hospital, said: “Due to a severe water supply issue at Peterborough City Hospital, the decision has been made to declare a critical internal incident to ensure the continued safe operation of our services.

“This means that all outpatient clinics and surgeries have been cancelled for today. The only procedures taking place will be those of a life, limb or sight saving nature.

“There is a divert in place to our neighbouring hospitals and all patients who require non-urgent treatment will not be permitted entry to the building.

A sign detailing Peterborough City Hospital's closure outside the main entrance this morning

“Visiting has been temporarily cancelled to prevent additional people being on-site and no visitors will be allowed in unless in extenuating circumstances.

“All patients who are currently on our wards are in very safe hands and measures have been put in place to ensure they still have toilet and hand-washing facilities.

“The hospital control team are working closely with the water suppliers to ensure the issue is fixed as soon as possible and further updates will be available throughout the day.”

An Anglian Water spokeswoman said it was one of the hospital's water pipes that had burst and not its own.

However, it is now connecting an overground pipe from one of it its own water mains into the hospital to bypass the burst