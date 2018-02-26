Peterborough City Hospital services to return to normal tomorrow after 'critical internal incident' is declared

Peterborough City Hospital has confirmed its services will resume as normal tomorrow, Tuesday, after it was forced to declare a 'critical internal incident' today.

Due to serious water supply issues at the hospital today, Monday February 26, all planned surgeries, outpatient appointments and visiting were cancelled.

A sign detailing Peterborough City Hospital's closure outside the main entrance this morning

Emergency patients attending were diverted to other hospitals while staff worked to resume the supply.

Peterborough City Hospital was stood down from the critical internal incident at 2:15pm today. The water supply and pressure has now been restored to all areas across the site.

Cleaning is now taking place in all affected areas and it’s expected that business will resume as normal from tomorrow, Tuesday February 27.

All planned clinics and surgeries remain cancelled for today. Visiting will now resume as usual and access to the building has returned to normal, including to the Emergency Department.

A spokesperson for North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust, which runs Peterborough City Hospital, said: "The divert to our neighbouring hospitals has been lifted and we would like to thank them for their assistance during the incident today.

"We apologise for any inconvenience caused to our patients, visitors and staff and we are very grateful for the level of understanding and cooperation shown."

An Anglian Water spokeswoman said it was one of the hospital's water pipes that had burst and not its own.

However, it has connected an overground pipe from one of it its own water mains into the hospital to bypass the burst