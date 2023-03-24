Grateful Peterborough patients leave thousands of pounds in hospital legacies

Patients can leave legacies to the North West Anglia Hospitals' Charity

Grateful patients have left over £78,000 in their Will to the North West Anglia Hospitals’ charity over the past 12 months.

The charity supports the work of the North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust in enhancing the patient and visitor experience, supporting research programmes and developing services.

Figures from NHS Charities Together reveal that the legacy income forecast is set to exceed £4 billion per year by 2026.

But while numerous organisations, charities and welfare groups benefit from legacies; research shows that although awareness of legacy giving is high, awareness of giving to an NHS charity remains low.

Philip Fearn, Charity Project Manager for North West Anglia Hospitals’ Charity, said: “We are extremely grateful for all the donations we receive from patients and their families – and of course to those who leave a legacy to the Hospitals’ Charity in their Will, which often comes as a result of having received excellent care at one of our hospitals.”

Some of the legacy donations over the past year have benefitted Peterborough City Hospital and Hinchingbrooke Hospital general funds, as well as the Peterborough City Hospital stroke ward and cancer support services at Hinchingbrooke, to name a few.

The North West Anglia Hospitals’ Charity currently has Strictly Come Dancing judge and TV personality Craig Revel Horwood as its patron, who last summer visited the Trust’s hospitals to see for himself how some of the funds are being spent.

Philip added: “This year marks the 75th anniversary of the NHS and it is quite timely to acknowledge all those who donate or leave a legacy in appreciation of the work it does, as well as raising awareness locally of how people can help.

“Leaving a legacy is not as difficult and some may think, and patients and their families can be assured that every penny makes a difference.”

For anyone who would like to find out how to leave a legacy to the Charity, please visit www.nwangliaft.nhs.uk/north-west-anglia-hospitals-charity

