Get ready to Rumble - at next-level laser tag experience
Rumble Rutland is a next-level laser tag experience that uses state of the art kit you won’t find anywhere else.
Respawns, medic packs, ammo boxes, special weapon upgrades, kill streaks and air strikes are just a few of the things you can expect as you work towards completing your missions - not on a screen - but for real!
And it is launching its latest game, 'Bunker Buster.'
Engage in the action as a specialised grenadier, armed with Rumble grenades.
Collaborate with your teammates to strategise and be the first to demolish the secret bunker.
Watch in awe as the battlefield comes alive with smoke effects, intensifying your gaming experience.
'Bunker Buster' is a heart-pounding mission where each team strives to be the first to destroy the secret bunker.
Your mission is to lead your team to victory by annihilating the bunker in an immersive experience that combines strategy, teamwork, and pure adrenaline.
