Rumble Live: Full-on laser tag fun for all ages

Badger, Elf and Eclipse ready for action at Rumble Live, Rutland Water.

Rumble Live – the unique giant woodland laser tag attraction – has announced extended opening hours for the school holidays at both its Rutland Water and Grafham Water sites – which is great news for funseekers young and old.

Rumble Live combines the outdoor elements of paintball with the pain-free aspects of laser tag and a healthy dose of competition resulting in a unique, family friendly attraction – and it is now accepting younger players too.

I booked my 10-year-old daughter and two classmates – all keen players at Peterborough’s Laserforce – in for an hour at the Rutland venue.

And it is fair to say they were blown away by the countryside setting and the weaponry.

After watching an instructional video and being briefed on what lay ahead in the next hour, the trio – and a dozen-plus other players – were kitted out with their high-tec electronic rifles and headbands off they went.

They all had codenames and could keep track of their “hits” on a giant scoreboard, just to add that little bit of competitiveness.

Five different games, each requiring slightly different skills, had them racing around, taking cover, and picking off their targets – mostly other players in individual play and team games.

The family-friendly attraction which has received multiple awards, has confirmed the below opening times for the duration of the summer holidays.

Rutland Water: Monday, Wednesday, Friday – 10.30-5.30pm. Saturday & Sunday – 10am-6.30pm.

Grafham Water: Tuesday & Thursday – 10.30am-5.30pm. Saturday & Sunday – 10.30am-6pm

Extra and later sessions can be made available for larger group or private bookings - email [email protected] or call 01480 592135.