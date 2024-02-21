A team of dedicated volunteers have been patrolling the A47, clearing the waste left by countless motorists driving through our city.

From piles of tyres, duvets, and even human waste, Mark Fishpool and his group have spent the last few months making ‘the gateway to Peterborough’ look more presentable – and helping the wildlife that make verges on the side of busy roads their home.

This week Mark is working on the lay-bys at Castor.

Mark runs a community group called ‘Pride in Our Community Association Peterborough,’ which manages the clear up.

Speaking to The Peterborough Telegraph, he said: “I first started doing this two years ago. I saw the mess here, and I said that something needed doing.

"It is getting worse and worse. We will be here all week clearing up the mess.

"It is all well and good spending millions on the station in Peterborough – but more motorists pass through on the A47, and it looks a mess. The parkways are full of litter. It does not give a good impression of our city.

"We see all sorts when we are down here. Piles of lorry tyres, bags of old cannabis plants, used nappies, human waste and thousands of plastic bottles.

"There are no litter bins here, which does not help. All the rubbish ends up in a water filled stream. It is an environmental disaster.

"Aragon will come and collect the rubbish when we have cleared it, and take it to the recycling centre.

"We need proper rubbish bins here – concrete or metal ones, that will last – people like to set fire to plastic ones.

"There also needs to be signs up, telling people that volunteers clean here. It does make a difference if people know that volunteers are doing the work."

Now Mark is appealing for more people to get involved to volunteer to clear up.

He said: “Our group is mainly made up of over 50s – we would like some younger blood to help us.

"We are are an unusual breed, but we wanted to do something about it. I’m not a keyboard warrior, I go and take action.”

Anyone who wants to help Mark should visit the Pride in Our Community Association Peterborough Facebook page.

