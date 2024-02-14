WATCH: Anger at Peterborough's 'worst grot-spot' after spate of fly-tipping on A47

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

There has been anger at the state of a Peterborough lay-by – labelled the city’s worst grot spot by a resident.

The lay-by, on the westbound carriageway of the A47 near Eye, is in such a terrible state that even the ‘wombles’ (volunteer litter pickers) have been shocked by what they have seen.

Adam Miller who grew up in Eye said: “I regularly voluntary litter pick the area but the layby was bought to my attention by another litter picker. I like to think I’m bit of a hardened litter picker but I was still pretty shocked by the amount of litter and other debris that’s built up in the layby. Why they can’t just be responsible adults and bin their litter properly is hard to understand.”

Rubbish in A47 layby east of Eye

Eye ward councillor Steve Allen said the site was ‘disgusting’ and said: “This makes me very angry. I know the wombles have had a go, but it has got so bad now that you would need a digger and heavy duty equipment to clear it.

"We need people to be aware of when rubbish is taken from homes, that people check for a waste carrier licence – if unlicensed people are used, then the rubbish ends up being left out here in the countryside.

"I have spoken to the council who have gone to clear it up. I have also asked the council to check up on the site regularly – there is a bin at the lay-by, so if that is checked regularly, the lay-by should not get in this state again.”

This week National Highways put out a plea for motorists to stop littering on main roads throughout the country, saying the RSPCA has received over 10,000 reports of animals found injured, trapped or dead from discarded litter in last 3 years – nearly 10 per day.

Rubbish in A47 layby east of Eye

National Highways chief executive Nick Harris said: “Littering is a dreadful social problem. It’s not just unsightly, it can have a deadly impact on wildlife, turning verges into lethal roadside restaurants.

“We’re working hard to tackle it on our roads, with our people litter-picking every day. To keep them safe we have to close motorway lanes, which delays drivers and costs millions of pounds.

“But if people don’t drop litter in the first place it wouldn’t need to be picked up – so we urge road users to take their litter home.”

RSPCA lead wildlife officer Geoff Edmond said: “Our rescuers deal with thousands of incidents every year where animals have been impacted by litter. Old drinks cans and bottles, plastic items and even disposable vapes are just some of the items that pose a danger to our wildlife including hedgehogs, squirrels, deer and foxes. Animals can ingest the litter, become trapped in it or be attracted to old food on the roadside which puts them in danger of moving vehicles.

“But it’s really easy for the public to help. When people are out on the roads, we urge them to hold on to their litter until there is an opportunity to dispose of it safely and responsibly - or recycle where appropriate."