Warning of potential tragedy after children seen jumping into lakes and rivers in Fenland

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Parents and carers have been asked to remind children about the dangers of open water swimming.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police in Fenland have urged young people to be safe around water as temperatures continue to soar.

Police in the area have said that they have had reports of youngsters making a rope swing and jumping off the March bypass into the river, as well as pit swimming in Manea.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A force statement said: “We have seen instances which have ended in tragedy, both locally very recently, as well as nationally, and as we head into the summer months and the weather will (hopefully) get warmer, we want to ensure that everyone stays safe near open water.”

The River Nene in March. Photo: Google.

Public asked to:

- As the water is often far deeper, colder and may be hiding debris below the surface, it is important to not jump or dive in due to the unseen hazards.

- Never swim near weirs or locks as there are often dangerous currents

If you do see someone in trouble…

- Call 999 immediately with clear details of your location (such as a What3Words reference)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

- Find the nearest life ring or anything that could help them float and throw it to them

- Never try to carry out a rescue yourself as you could put yourself in danger too

More information on how to stay safe can be found on Cambridgeshire Fire’s website at www.cambsfire.gov.uk/community-safety/outdoor-safety/water-safety/.