Unique community project to see three mini forests planted in Peterborough

“Each Mini Forest will attract hundreds of animals and plant species”

Residents are being invited to boost Peterborough’s biodiversity by taking part in a unique community project.

Three mini forests will be planted in the city as part of an initiative between the council and the local environment charity PECT and everyone is invited to get involved.

A PCC spokesperson said: “A mini forest is simply a compact forest, typically about the size of a tennis court (10 by 20 metres) and blends wildflower meadow and native woodland species to form a rich, overlapping ecosystem.

“A series of planting events are taking place at the three sites – off Celta Road in Woodston, David’s Lane in Werrington and Bradwell Road in Longthorpe. The events start on Friday 21 February in Woodston and will be held over the next month. Admission is free and there is no need to book or bring any tools, simply turn up between 10am and 3pm on the day.

“Over 3,530 trees have been planted across the city during the current planting season. By adding to this number, residents will be increasing local tree-canopy coverage and boosting biodiversity as well as helping the council with its key goal of reducing carbon emissions across the city.”

The council says the scheme, which will also have local school pupils taking part, ties in with the authority’s wider aspiration to provide a 25 per cent canopy cover of trees over the city by 2035, which would mean the planting of an additional 34,000 trees over the next 10 years.

Councillor Angus Ellis, Peterborough City Council’s Cabinet for Environment and Transport, said: “We’re delighted to have secured funds to plant three more Mini Forests in Peterborough and look forward to getting the trees in the ground at these sites and seeing them flourish.

“This is a unique opportunity to boost local biodiversity, which will result in sites full of trees and wildflowers. Not only will the new Mini Forests encourage wildlife into our city but they will also provide fantastic places for our communities to get closer to nature.

“I would encourage everyone to get involved – this is a unique chance for communities to come together and develop three sites into natural habitats which can be enjoyed by people of all ages for years to come."

Peterborough’s first Mini Forest was planted last year at the John Clare Recreation Ground in Gunthorpe, following a successful funding bid application to the Forestry Commission’s Local Authority Treescapes Fund (LATF). The three additional Mini Forests that will now be planted in the city will also be funded through LATF.

The PCC spokesperson added: “The council will continue to work with partners to look at opportunities for more Mini Forest planting in future. Over the coming years, each Mini Forest will attract hundreds of animals and plant species, including butterflies, birds, bees and other wildlife.”