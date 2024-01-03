Travel disruption continues in and around Peterborough in the wake of Storm Henk
Disruption to travel caused by Strom Henk is continuing into Wednesday (January 3) with a number of delays expect on the roads and the train networks.
Heavy rain and winds hit the area on Tuesday (January 2) which have led to Greater Anglia issuing two do not travel warnings across its network, including between Ipswich, Norwich, Cambridge and Peterborough for Wednesday.
Across Lincolnshire, 54 properties were reported as having been flooded with 78 having been reported to have experienced flooding externally.
This has been mainly around the Bourne area.
Lincolnshire Police have also advised that large bodies of water remain on the A151 Bourne to Colsterworth and A1175 Stamford to Market Deeping.
The A6121 at Essendine (Rutland) is also down to one lane.
Lincolnshire Police said: “Please continue to drive to the conditions and approach any standing water with extreme care.
"Do not try to cross any of the local fords.”
Information on current river levels and flood warnings can be found on the Environment Agency website.
The deluge has also left several underpasses in the city heavily flooded, including the David’s Lane underpass in Werrington and the Whitecross subway close to Ravensthorpe.
Werrington ward councillor John Fox has confirmed that the issue has been reported to the council and the inspectors have been to the scene to inspect the drainage.
He said: “I would like to see more maintenance on our dykes and drains as they appear not to have been maintained to the standard that they should be.”