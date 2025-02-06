Work begins on new Abbey Road themed street art to mark Peterborough's history with The Beatles

Work has begun on a new mural in Peterborough city centre, inspired by the iconic Abbey Road album cover, produced by The Beatles.

The work is located on one of the windows of the Poundland store at the Hereward Cross Shopping Centre, on the corner of Broadway, Westgate and Hereward Cross and next to a zebra crossing.

The location has been chosen due to its proximity to a zebra crossing as well to The Embassy Theatre on Broadway, which hosted The Beatles in both 1962 and 1963.

The Beatles were far from their peak when played in Peterborough and did not even top the bill but went on to become one of the most popular bands of all time.

The art work is expected to be completed over the course of the next week and is being created in conjunction between local artists Tony Nero and Nathan Murdoch, of Street Arts Hire Ltd.

It depicts the famous image of John Lennon, Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr and George Harrison crossing the famous road in London.

The art work also includes a QR code which passers-by can scan to find out more about The Beatles in Peterborough and the city’s musical history.

Pep Cipriano, Chief Operating Officer at Peterborough Positive, who commissioned the artwork, said: “Art plays a vital role in placemaking and has the power to transform ordinary spaces into extraordinary experiences.

"The Beatles mural is not just about recreating an iconic image; it’s about giving people a reason to stop, look, and connect with the city’s heritage.”

Nathan has further been working with Peterborough Positive to transform the alleyway that links Viersen Plats to Lower Bridge Street, close to Asda, Rivergate.

The alleyway, which was previously full of graffiti and tags has been given a colourful rebrand with the the colours and logo of Peterborough Positive.

Once fully complete, both sides of the subway will be given a brand new look.

Work on a third piece of street art, between Cowgate and Priestgate is set to begin in the coming weeks with more to be revealed soon!

The Beatles street art Tony Nero and Nathan Murdoch hard at work on the new Abbey Road street art.

The Beatles street art The progress so far.

Peterborough street art The subway close at Asda.