Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Peterborough’s parliamentary candidate for Peterborough- Andrew Pakes from the Labour & Cooperative Party- has insisted that he is a "strong supporter” of a new stadium for Peterborough United.

The issue of the club building a new stadium has been thrown back into the spotlight in the past week with Peterborough MP Paul Bristow declaring his aspiration to work with the club to deliver the projects as well as Council Leader Mohammed Farooq stating that he would be willing to meet with representatives to find a site “fit for purpose.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Andrew Pakes, Labour & Cooperative Parliamentary Candidate for Peterborough (inset).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Progress on the project has stalled significantly in the last year and Posh are not thought to be close to submitting a planning application for land on the Embankment, the club’s preferred site for a multi-purpose arena. The project has been further thrown into doubt by the fact that former Co-owners Dr Jason Neale and Stewart Thompson- who were the driving force behind the creation of the plans- have sold the majority of their shares in the club back to Darragh MacAnthony.

The Peterborough Telegraph understands that the club has not yet met with the new council administration, led by Cllr Farooq, to discuss plans.

Andrew Pakes, Labour & Cooperative Parliamentary Candidate for Peterborough commented: “I’ve always been a strong supporter of a new stadium within walking distance of the station whether that is redeveloping the existing site or moving to a new one.“We’ve been here before though and need to ensure we have a plan that everyone can sign up to rather than a false start made weeks before an election.

“I hope the club will now get everyone around the table to explore how we make this happen, including looking at the viability of the project, location and locking in long term benefits for fans and the city. I am willing to meet the club wherever, whenever to get something serious going.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Neither Mr Pakes, Mr Bristow or Cllr Farooq have explicitly stated that they support the club moving onto the Embankment despite a provision being made for a new arena as an optional extra in the Embankment Masterplan put complied in 2022.

Mr Pakes has, however, declared his support for the expansion of ARU Peterborough, which is located on the Embankment.

Construction is currently underway on the university’s third phase which features a ‘Living Lab’ public science and technology space.

The city’s Regional Pool, which is located on Bishop’s Road, next to the Embankment and the university site, is set to be demolished.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It has been closed since September when “high risk” reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete, or RAAC, was identified in the building.

Mr Pakes has also promised to deliver a new pool for the city.