Peterborough United has said this it is delighted that the Conservative party has come forward to engage with the club over plans for a new stadium and has welcomed representatives from other political parties to do the same.

As part of Peterborough MP Paul Bristow’s promises and aspirations for Peterborough- that he has launched in the past week- the MP spoke of his desire to work with Posh to deliver a new ground.

He said: “We need a brand new home for Posh in our city centre. If I can work with Peterborough United to deliver a new home then I will.”

Peterborough United Co-Owners Stewart Thompson, Darragh MacAnthony and Jason Neale along with Councillor John Holdich, former Leader of Peterborough City Council on the pitch during a contract signing ceremony in 2020.

Over the past five years, the club has spoken of its desire to build a new multi-purpose arena on the Embankment, which is desired to open for over 300 days a year, including for events such as concerns, conferences and weddings and create over 100 new jobs.

Plans are already well behind the schedule published originally with the plans not having progressed beyond the design phase.

A projected view of the arena from the Embankment masterplan.

An official club statement said: “As a football club we welcome any conversation with any political party in relation to the development of a new multipurpose arena for the football club and the wider community as a whole.

"We are delighted that the Conservative Party have come forward to engage and we would welcome representatives from other political parties to come forward.”

The story so far...

In 2019, shortly after the arrival of new co-owners Dr Jason Neale and Stewart Thompson, Posh announced their intention to deliver a new stadium to replace the club’s current home at the Weston Homes Stadium on London Road.

A map of the masterplan's proposed placement of the arena next to the university campus. The stadium is in blue.

Initially, the club had planned to complete the project as soon as 2023 but the Covid pandemic proved the first of many delays.

The club considered a number of sites in the city but a location on the Embankment in the city centre has long been considered the only viable option for the club.

In June 2021, the club submitted a screening application to the council in which a document revealed plans for a new multi-purpose arena, on the banks of the River Nene, with an initial capacity of 19,400 but with the potential for this to be upped to 24,000.

In March 2022, an Embankment Masterplan was published to to guide the future development of the city’s 70-acre green space. The masterplan made provision for a new arena, alongside the new ARU Peterborough buildings, as an optional extra.

In the same month, Dr Neale also told fans that the club was “about to” submit a a red-line application for the land for the arena.

Despite this, no further measurable progress has been made on the plans and no formal planning application for the stadium has been submitted.

As of December 2023, Dr Neale and Mr Thompson are no longer majority co-owners of the club, raising questions as to the project’s future.

The majority of their shares were re-acquired by Darragh MacAnthony, who is now back as the club’s sole majority shareholder.

