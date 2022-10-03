Orton Mere lock will be closed for six weeks.

The closure of the footbridge took effect from Monday (October 3) and will be in place for six weeks.

The essential maintenance works will be carried out by the Environmental Agency.

The diversion route is: Water Lane – Station Lane – Ham Lane – Goldie Lane – Ferry Walk – Thorpe Wood – Longthorpe Cyclepath – Thorpe Meadows Cycle paths.