Peterborough's Orton Mere footbridge closure begins

There is a three-mile diversion in place.

By Ben Jones
Monday, 3rd October 2022, 6:13 pm
Orton Mere lock will be closed for six weeks.
The closure of the footbridge took effect from Monday (October 3) and will be in place for six weeks.

The essential maintenance works will be carried out by the Environmental Agency.

The

The diversion route is: Water Lane – Station Lane – Ham Lane – Goldie Lane – Ferry Walk – Thorpe Wood – Longthorpe Cyclepath – Thorpe Meadows Cycle paths.

A spokesman for the Nene park Trust said: “ We apologise for any inconvenience this closure causes but the timing and extent of these works are the responsibility of the Environment Agency.”

