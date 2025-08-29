Peterborough litter pickers forced to 'give up' on clearing city centre car park due to overwhelming rubbish levels

The Peterborough Litter Wombles say they can no longer continue to clear a city centre car park due to mounting levels of rubbish.

The Litter Wombles- a group of hundreds of volunteers who take to the streets of the city each week to clear them of litter- have been faced with mounting problems close to the Railway Sidings car park on Bittern Way at Fletton Quays.

Volunteers have said that they are no longer able to continue clearing the car park as there is not simply too much rubbish and that each time is cleated, it just comes back within a couple of change.

Calls have now been made for the car park to be closed overnight.

Railway Sidings car park, Bittern Way.

Local resident Nick England said: “We have only has to say this because each time we clear the rubbish, it has returned again in just a few days.

"The only way to stop it is to close off this car park overnight as this seems to be where car meets are being held now.

"There doesn’t seem to be a will from anyone else to clean the car park.

"We will continue to keep the footpath clear, on the river side, as best we can but we are left to wonder how bad it will have to get to could get before someone in authority takes responsibility for it. We are just general public that walk that way with the dog regularly.”

For more information, visit the Peterborough Litter Wombles Association Facebook group at https://www.facebook.com/groups/peterboroughlitterwombles/ or https://www.peterboroughwombles.com/.