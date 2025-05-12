Peterborough Litter Wombles: Meet the hundreds of volunteers helping keep the city's streets clear of rubbish

Group of volunteers head out every week to pick rubbish from Peterborough’s streets, verges and hedges

Peterborough’s Litter Wombles have been a regular – and welcome – sight in our city for years now, picking up rubbish and waste left by residents by the side of the road.

But earlier this month, they had the biggest challenge yet, when they set out to clear a large fly tip from a verge in Orton.

The huge pile of waste, located at the back of Brudenell in Orton Goldhay, was highlighted by The Peterborough Telegraph in April, when content editor Stephen Briggs visited the site with Orton Waterville ward councillor Nicola Day.

At the time, cllr Day described the fly-tip as ‘looking like a landfill,’ and spoke of the risks it caused to children and wildlife – as well as being an eyesore.

The waste was situated on private land – but an agreement was made for the rubbish to be moved onto public land by the Wombles, so it could be cleared by the city council.

Harry Machin, one of the founders of the Peterborough Litter Wombles group, said: “It is the biggest fly-tip we’ve ever dealt with. Even I was surprised by how much rubbish was there.

"We had 20 bags of rubbish – but there was a large amount of bulky waste as well.

"The 20 bags was a drop in the ocean – there were five mattresses, two bed bases, a sofa, three tyres, big piles of wood and plastic items and seven shopping trollies.

"We are used to dealing with much smaller fly-tips than this – but it was a great example of how we can work together, as the council were very good to come and pick it up when we had cleared it – even though it had been on private land.”

The Peterborough Litter Wombles were set up in 2021, shortly after the COVID pandemic, and has grown to include hundreds of members.

“There are about 200 to 300 of those who are active and come on the litter picks"

Harry said: “The three of us who started it were all members of the Keep Britain Tidy campaign. We saw there had been successful Wombles schemes in Northamptonshire and Leicestershire, with thousands of members.

"We decided to launch one for Peterborough – we were initially asked to do one for Cambridgeshire, but thought there was a lot to do in Peterborough!

"We set out with the purpose of cleaning in the city. It started with the Facebook group, which has got around 1,500 members – there are about 200 to 300 of those who are active and come on the litter picks.

"We always run Sunday morning litter picks, and go to different parts of the city, but there are lots of people who go out on their own or in pairs as well.”

Harry said there was a mix of people taking part, from families to retired people, and now companies, including Virgin Media, RSA and Cadence, as well as smaller firms like IT Naturally, were getting involved in helping.

The group collects waste, and then informs the council about how much they have cleared, and where it is, so it gets disposed of correctly.

They also provide kit for anyone who wants to come along and get involved.

"We will easily pick up 5,000 bags of rubbish in Peterborough this year, along with the bulky waste – but that is just a drop in the ocean.”

But despite the hundreds of volunteers getting involved, he said littering was getting worse in Peterborough.

He said: “People are just leaving black bags of rubbish in vegetation and on verges.

"There are thousands of ‘small’ fly-tips like that.

"The council are being really good now – they are going in and cutting the vegetation back, so we can get in and clear it.

"We are finding crisp packets and drinks cans dating back to 2003, but a lot of it comes from around 2012, when austerity started.

"We see a lot of drinks cans and bottles, sweet wrappers and fast food rubbish. It is getting worse.

"There is also a lot of DIY waste – it is understandable when it costs so much to dispose of it.

"What we try and do is to clear and area completely, and then try and stay on top of it to keep it clean – we put bin bags on lamp posts and things like that. People are less likely to drop litter if it is clean, and if there are places to put it. You can see that when there are overflowing bins, and people try and cram their rubbish in.

"We will easily pick up 5,000 bags of rubbish in Peterborough this year, along with the bulky waste – but that is just a drop in the ocean.”

Some of the stranger items found in recent times, highlighted by members of the Wombles Facebook group, include a ‘spooky’ penguin toy, cricket ball, and even the jaw bone of an (unidentified) animal.

How to get involved

The next Wombles Sunday litter pick takes place on Sunday, May 18, and will see the group working in the Boongate area.

Anyone wishing to join should arrive at North Bank Road at 10am.

For more information, visit the Peterborough Litter Wombles Association Facebook group at https://www.facebook.com/groups/peterboroughlitterwombles/ or https://www.peterboroughwombles.com/