Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Priestgate House was formerly an office block that has been converted into flats.

A block of flats in Peterborough city centre has been described a ‘blight on the city’ after a number of occasions where extreme amounts of rubbish has been left to pile up.

In recent days, rubbish was once again left to pile up outside of Priestgate House.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Residents have said that the large piles, which are believed to have contained around a ton of food waste, was left for around three weeks before being removed by the council despite it being private land.

Rubbish piled up outside the building.

Rats have also been spotted around the rubbish.

Priestgate resident Ian Graham said: “The city deserves better.

“People visiting the museum don’t want to see this and have rats running around near them. Something needs to be done, this can’t be allowed to become the new normal. It’s not my normal.

"It really has been horrendous, it’s been an environmental health issue having all this disease-ridden rubbish and rats running around everywhere in broad daylight.

"Residents can’t even open their windows at times because of the smell.”