Peterborough city centre flats becoming 'blight on the city' as rubbish left to pile up on several occasions
A block of flats in Peterborough city centre has been described a ‘blight on the city’ after a number of occasions where extreme amounts of rubbish has been left to pile up.
In recent days, rubbish was once again left to pile up outside of Priestgate House.
Residents have said that the large piles, which are believed to have contained around a ton of food waste, was left for around three weeks before being removed by the council despite it being private land.
Rats have also been spotted around the rubbish.
Priestgate resident Ian Graham said: “The city deserves better.
“People visiting the museum don’t want to see this and have rats running around near them. Something needs to be done, this can’t be allowed to become the new normal. It’s not my normal.
"It really has been horrendous, it’s been an environmental health issue having all this disease-ridden rubbish and rats running around everywhere in broad daylight.
"Residents can’t even open their windows at times because of the smell.”