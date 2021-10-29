Peterborough athletics club outraged with embankment plans which could leave them unable to host large meetings

A Southere League athletics meeting takes place at the Embankment track.

On Monday (October 25), Peterborough City Council’s budget cabinet meeting approved funding for a new 128-space car park to serve the new ARU Peterborough campus.

The car park will be built on council owned land set back from Bishop’s Road, adjacent to the regional pool and close to the athletics track.

Plans are already in place for space to the west of the athletics track, on the embankment, to be given over to the campus of the new university development. As well as this, Posh are also hoping to use land on the embankment to build a new stadium. Diagrams from a feasibility study, released publicly earlier this month, show the proposed stadium sitting just south of the track.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A proposed view of the embankment from Peterborough United's feasibility study.

The athletics club has now raised a series of concerns about how their facilities would be negatively affected by the plans and most seriously, Coach Tim Needham has said that the club would be no longer be able to host large-scale meetings at the track.

He also put across his concerns in an open letter. It states: “If approved, the car park would lead to an equivalent number of spaces being leased back to the university on the track/pool carpark. Nil net gain to the current inadequate provision and so much for awaiting the outcome of the master plan.

“This would mean that the club would not be able to stage meetings other than those limited to small club-only affairs.

“The storage sheds would have to be moved into the reduced track area. No pavilion. We do not have a stand and rely on the apron grass area to the track to accommodate athletes’ officials and supporters. Car parking within the track area would not be an option.

A general view of the how the embankment could look.

“A National League match of eight teams of men and women requires one hundred officials (we struggled with 74 the last time). Five hundred athletes plus friends and supporters are not going to be accommodated on such a restricted site. “Incidentally, the track is the only fully operational facility accessible to the public in Cambridgeshire with a UKA Track Mark able to stage such events. The next nearest facility is over fifty miles away. The track hosts national regional and local events and apart from the club is used by schools and other user groups.

“No plans for parking whatsoever shown for current usage of the Embankment let alone the two thousand odd University students and proposed twenty thousand football supporters.

“A prime example of what would become is the Southern Athletic League match held in August which coincided with PUFC match with Derby (9k attendance). Traffic gridlocked in Eastgate, Fengate, Rivergate, and the town centre and car parking full. The traffic access and general environmental issues have not been considered by the PCC PUFC and the University to date.”

The club has also raised concerns about the adverse effect of wind if the existing treeline was removed and disappointment that they were not consulted about plans.

The letter adds: “A considerable sum of money has been allocated for the consultation process and in the interests of openness it should be disclosed who is being consulted on and what basis. The club has not been contacted at any stage or for submissions on the master plan for the Embankment as it is being described.

The agents for PUFC have produced an Environmental Impact Assessment a 58-page self-serving document which shows the proposed stadium being even closer to the track abutting the lanes to the first bend. The building is huge 25m high equivalent to 7/8 stories with an enormous footprint which on the face of the plan is struggling to fit into the site. The removal of the mature trees and the size of the building would increase problems with wind in the track stadium which is currently sheltered

“PUFCs plans must be opposed. The University should be required to change the extent of its plans. The Embankment is the last readily accessible greenspace in the city centre which is clearly being turned into a dormitory area by the city planners. The embankment should be landscaped and developed into a park area with cafes restaurants and walkways. It is not the place for a football stadium just to suit PUFCs wishes and a conservative council that has failed to use/develop the area for the overall benefit of the people of Peterborough. There is an argument that the area to the east of the parkway could be an option, but the overall objections remain the same.

“The club and its members object strongly to private interests of PUFC prevailing over our sporting activities. The Embankment is simply not the place for their stadium in any event.”

The Peterborough Telegraph contacted the city council, which in turn stated they they were keen to arrange a meeting with the club to discuss plans for the location of the car park.

The letter can be viewed in full on the Save Peterborough Embankment group on Facebook.