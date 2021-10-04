IN PICTURES: Peterborough United’s vision for the future of the Embankment with new stadium

The Peterborough Telegraph has covered Posh’s long-process on the way to building a new stadium extensively since plans were first mooted in 2018.

The club has explored other options but has also made clear its desire to move to the Embankment, close to the athletics track, and create a new cultural and sporting centre for the city, alongside the new ARU Peterborough university; which will also be completed on the embankment by 2030.

According to the club, the new stadium will have an initial 19,400 capacity, with the room to extend to over 20,000 and will seek be net carbon neutral or even positive and help to regenerate an underused part of the city.

The club would encourage fans to walk or cycle to the ground and says it would produce a much-needed boost to local businesses.

Their vision is documented in full in a Peterborough Embankment Masterplan: Feasibility Study document, carried out in 2020, which has now been released to the public.

It can be viewed at: https://embankmentstadium.com/news/feasibility-study-completed-for-potential-new-stadium/.

The following links will give all of the details released about the development but the pictures highlighted below show the club’s view of the Embankment.

1. Overview A general view of the how the embankment could look. Photo: Midlands Photo Sales

2. Access Proposed access routes and how people would access the stadium. The club said said that a potential slip road from Frank Perkins Parkway northbound onto Bishop’s Road may also need to be considered. Photo: Midlands Photo Sales

3. Access Pedsetrain access around the site. Photo: Midlands Photo Sales

4. Access Vehicle movements around the site, including the new access road. Photo: Midlands Photo Sales