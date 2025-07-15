New prevention measures proposed as fire breaks out at Peterborough park

By Ben Jones
Published 15th Jul 2025, 15:50 BST
Updated 15th Jul 2025, 17:51 BST
Councillors are to push for new fire prevention measures after a blaze broke out at the John Clare Biodiversity Area over the weekend.

On Saturday afternoon (July 12), a large fire broke out the John Clare Biodiversity Area in Gunthorpe.

Fire crews responded to the incident which burnt a large amount of grass and made a number of recommendations including increasing the length of the fire breaks.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Gunthorpe ward councillor Sandra Bond said: “Thank you to those residents who contacted the fire service and alerted myself and my councillor colleagues.

Fire at the John Clare. Photo: Sandra Bond.placeholder image
Fire at the John Clare. Photo: Sandra Bond.

“Even though the fire breaks in the long grass did stop the fire from spreading, the fire service have made recommendations for PCC to widen the fire breaks in the long grass. Another recommendation is to make the distance wider from the long grass to the gardens on Pennine Way.

“Councillor Andrew Bond will send the recommendations to PCC to be actioned.”

Related topics:PCC
News you can trust since 1948
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice