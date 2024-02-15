New mural with 'message of hope' completed in Peterborough by renowned street artist
A new mural conveying a message of hope and positivity has been completed in Peterborough by renowned street artist Nathan Murdoch.
The dramatic-looking mural, which has been painted on outdoor wall space on Westgate’s Megabite takeaway, depicts a young child looking despondent within a barren landscape with a large snowdrop in the distance.
Nathan explained: “It’s a young child sitting outside a bit of a ruin.
“The sky transitions into blue and then there is an oversized snowdrop: a flower that represents hope.”
“The overall message is about positivity - that there is always hope.”
The mural measures around 30 by 60 feet and is the second large-scale mural Nathan has created in conjunction with Korporate Industries and Battle Lines, the first being the now iconic ‘Hello my beautiful people’ artwork on Bright Street.
The murals have been created with the help of Arts Council funding and a part of Nathan’s continuing drive to work towards making people see and talk about Peterborough in a more positive light.
Nathan’s latest piece – which he describes as “a nice arty wall in the city centre” – is the latest example of this, along with his countless other projects to brighten up the city.
He added: “Art should always provoke emotion whether good or bad. I’m proud to do this in my home city of Peterborough, proud to bring art to these streets I’ve called home, proud of all the love and engagement I receive from my people. Their words fill me with love, power and drive.”