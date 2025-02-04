New community orchard planted close to Peterborough with National Lottery funding

28 fruit trees- harvesting apples, pears, plums, gages, quinces and figs have been planted in the orchard.

A new community orchard has been planted in the village of Glinton, providing source of fresh fruit for generations to come.

The orchard includes six species of fruit tree and has been made possible by a partnership between Anglian Water’s Strategic Pipeline Alliance (SPA), Glinton Parish Council and The National Lottery Community Fund.

The orchard has 28 fruit trees that will harvest a variety of apples, pears, plums, gages, quinces and figs.

The new community orchard in Glinton.

Located alongside the community park in Glinton, the orchard was officially opened in an unveiling on Thursday January 30, led by Glinton Parish Council.

The care of the trees will be handled by the parish pouncil and the children of Peakirk-Cum-Glinton C of E Primary School, with the SPA team hosting an assembly on 13 February.

Signs have been crafted by the children and hung on each tree to showcase the fruit each one produces.

Gerry Kirt, Chairman of Glinton Parish Council, said: “The community orchard is a testament to the collaborative spirit between teams within our community. It's a wonderful opportunity for residents to come together, and we look forward to seeing it thrive for years to come.”

Kevin Barber, Project Lead at SPA, added: “We’re really proud of this project. While our pipeline is crucial for improving water resilience, we are committed to making a tangible difference on a local level, especially in the communities we work so closely with. As well as providing a source of fresh fruit, we hope it will bring a source of community and inspire the next generation to spend time in nature.”

The SPA has also donated more than 2,500 books to primary schools and is proactively working with children on literacy development, planted thousands of trees to boost biodiversity, built special 'commuter' fences to help bats with their navigation and donated life-saving defibrillators to communities.