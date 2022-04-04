New barrier in place to prevent Traveller encampments at Peterborough playing fields
A new barrier is in place at playing fields in Peterborough to prevent further Traveller encampments from entering the site.
The barrier was put in place after intervention from local councillors, following a number of Travellers setting up camp on the site in September.
The fields are home to junior football club Gunthorpe Harriers FC, who were forced to cancel all of their training sessions and home matches for over two weeks until they had all left the site.
A community clean-up operation was also required at the site.
Shortly after the encampment moved on, a meeting was held between members of the public, council officers, Aragon Direct Services and nearby ward councillors; in which future prevention measures were discussed.
A barrier was among the options discussed and they were installed at the end of last week.
