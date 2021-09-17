Traveller camp forces youth football club in Peterborough to cancel all training and home matches

Gunthorpe Harriers' Campbell Drive Sports Field.

Gunthorpe Harriers FC have been forced to make the unfortunate decision after Travellers set up camp on their pitch yesterday evening (September 16) on the Campbell Drive Sports Field in Gunthorpe, close to Baron Court.

In a statement, the club said: “Unfortunately we have been invaded by travellers who are now camped on the Campbell Drive playing fields (our pitches) .

“All training and Home matches are cancelled until further notice and we will update you all when we know more.”

The situation is set to come as a major disappointment to a large number of children as the club has teams from the Under 9 level, up to the Under 14s.

There have been a significant number of encampments set up in the city over the past month with locations such as Gostwick, Orton Brimbles, Oakleigh Drive, Orton Longueville and Bakewell Road, Orton Southgate. It is believed that members from a number of these have now arrived at Campbell Drive.

Gunthorpe ward councillors Cllrs Sandra and Andrew Bond said: “For residents information. Please be aware that we have an illegal encampment on Campbell Drive Recreational ground and sports field. The police have visited, along with myself.

Everyone who needs to know has been informed. We will keep you updated.

Please do not approach or interact with them. Thank you to all residents who contacted us.”

Fellow ward councillor, Cllr Bryan Tyler, added: “As things stand, there are 18 plus caravans plus cars now parked on the fields. The council and police are aware.