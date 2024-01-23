Mural in honour of the Peterborough Telegraph's David Lowndes vandalised
A mural created in honour of one the most recognisable faces in Peterborough- the PT’s David Lowndes- has been vandalised.
The defacement appears to have taken place in the early hours of Monday morning.
The mural, which is located on a disused building just in front of Eastfield Cemetery, was created in honour of David’s 50 years of service to the photography department at the PT which he celebrated earlier this year.
The mural was completed in December having been jointly commissioned by the PT and Peterborough City Council.
During his time, David has worked with 50 mayors, 27 Peterborough United managers, 11 MPs, six bishops and 11 editors.
At the time, David described the experience of seeing his likeness as “humbling.”
Speaking after seeing the damage, David said: “It’s disappointing to see that there is someone in town that doesn’t recognise the talents of the artist.”