Legendary Peterborough photographer David Lowndes celebrated 50 years of service with the Peterborough Telegraph in 2023.

The Peterborough Telegraph’s own David Lowndes has said that he is humbled by a new mural that has been created to mark his 50 years of service to the newspaper and to the city.

David began life at the PT in 1973 as a photographic assistant and has since spent almost all of the following 50 years capturing all of the major moments in the city and the lives of its residents.

As a tribute to David- who is now one of the most recognisable faces in the city- the PT has worked with renowned local artist Nathan Murdoch, of Street Art Hire Ltd, to create a new mural to immortalise David.

David recreates the shot that has been immortalised on the mural.

The stunning new artwork was created over the festive period and is visible to all on the disused toilet block on the corner of Eastfield Road.

Nathan created the mural in the space of around hour and a half hours as a surprise for David, using only spray cans. The starry background is a nod to David’s keen interest in astrophotography.

David said “I started as a dark room boy on the Telegraph in 1973. I did six months in the dark room before they gave me a camera and I haven’t stopped since!

"It’s been a privilege to cover the development of Peterborough over the last 50 years, to a certain extent, the work that I’ve done is part of the history of the city.

David Lowndes with Nathan Murdoch, the creator of the mural.

“It doesn’t seem 50 years but it’s been good fun.

"I got a text from Pep Cipriano (Peterborough Positive CEO) and I thought somebody had been mucking around on Photoshop. I didn’t believe it until I actually drove up and saw it.

"It’s absolutely fantastic, he’s caught the moment perfectly. It really is humbling to see.”

The creator of the mural, Nathan added: “50 years really is something that should be celebrated and I’ve always said that we should do more to celebrate local people.