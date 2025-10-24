A public consultation into the bid to greatly increase the operating capacity of a major waste incinerator in Whittlesey has been extended.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Residents now have until the end of the week (October 31) to submit their comments and responses to Johnsons Aggregates and Recycling Ltd’s application for an environmental permit at Saxon Pit.

The permit is a required step, along with a full planning application, which is required to allow plans to greatly increase the incinerator’s output to be decided.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At present, the facility processes 250,000 tonnes on incinerator bottom ash (IBA) but if plans were approved, this would rise to 460,000 tonnes per year.

Saxon brickworks in 2008.

IBA is the leftover residue after burning waste, it can contain a variety of materials such as metals- iron, aluminium, copper and zinc-, concrete, ceramics, glass and brick.

The site is also permitted to deal with 50,000 tonnes a year of construction and demolition waste (C&D). This waste is imported in by HGV’s deposited, processed and stored in storage bays on the site. Under plans, this could rise up to 154,000 tonnes.

A UK Health Security Agency review of cumulative public health risks linked to the site is xpected to report later this year or early in the new year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Currently, the site generates an average of 101 heavy goods vehicle movements per day; approving the application would see this rise to 332 movements per day, 166 in and 166 out.

The increase in production would also see an estimated 20 jobs created, taking the staff numbers to over 50.

The application states that the plans have been put forward to enable JARL “to improve the company’s operational flexibility.”

Residents have previously complained about a strong odour that has been hanging over the town from the site as well as dust covering nearby properties and cars.

The consultation can be viewed at consult.environment-agency.gov.uk/psc/pe7-1pj-johnsons-aggregates-and-recycling-ltd.