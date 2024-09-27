Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The pollution is believed to have entered the river close to Kings Delph.

The Environment Agency and Anglian Water are working together on an investigation after a large number of fish were killed in the Kings Dike River, close to Whittlesey.

The Whittlesey Anglian Association was notified of a “fish kill” between Stanground Lock and King’s Delph, by the Environment Agency earlier this week.

According to the Environment Agency, Anglian Water’s nearby pumping station suffered a pump failure which resulted in sewage being discharged into the water for around 23 hours on Sunday (September 22).

Dead fish at King's Delph Dike.

Over 860 fish were reported to be dead at that time.

Some local residents have described the river as a “swamp of dead fish” and also reported that the moorhens, ducks and swans, usually seen on the river have been not seen in more than a day.

A Spokesperson for the Environment Agency said: “We received reports of dead and distressed fish in the Kings Dyke area on 23/9/2024.

"Our investigation revealed low dissolved oxygen and slightly elevated total ammonia and around 50 dead fish, although more in distress.”

“The Event Duration Monitoring (EDM) map showed that nearby Anglian Water pumping station had discharged for around 23 hours from Sunday 22/9/2024.

"Anglian Water confirmed that they had suffered a pump failure. Formal samples from the watercourse were taken but discharge had ceased.

"Fisheries subsequently confirmed 862 dead fish, predominantly small roach with lesser numbers of pike and perch and confirmed as Cat 1 incident.”

“Environment Officers and a Fisheries Officer visited the site to investigate the pump failure and have collected evidence and formal samples for analysis.

The Fisheries Officer found no further dead fish but saw evidence of fish in distress. We liaised with Anglian Water about where to deploy a mechanical aerator.

"The Middle Level Commissioners (IDB) and the local angling club were informed of this fish mortality.”

“We are awaiting telemetry readings to access the extent of the spill. The aerator will remain on site until 27 September.”

An Anglian Water spokesperson added: “We’re working closely alongside the Environment Agency to support their investigation about the issue affecting King’s Dyke in Stanground. There have also been reports of other issues in the area, and we’re looking into this alongside investigating our own assets.

“Our teams are currently monitoring the river water quality regularly, installing aeration which gives the fish extra oxygen, and are conducting a full environmental survey.

"We do understand how distressing this will be for the local community and we are doing everything we can to establish the cause.”