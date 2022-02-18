Height barrier to be installed at Peterborough playing fields to prevent further encampments

In September, a group of around 20 caravans arrived on the Campbell Drive Playing Fields, near Baron Court in Gunthorpe.

The fields are home to junior football club Gunthorpe Harriers FC, who were forced to cancel all of their training sessions and home matches for over two weeks until they had all left the site.

Shortly after the encampment moved on, a meeting was held between members of the public, council officers, Aragon Direct Services and nearby ward councillors Andrew Bond, Sandra Bond, Judy Fox, John Fox and Bryan Tyler.

Campbell Drive Playing Fields.

Measures to prevent such incidents happening if future were discussed and among those was a height barrier. Work began is set to begin on its installation this week.

A similar barrier was put in place at Manor Park Farm in Eye after Travellers set up camp there in June.

Cllr Andrew Bond said: “Following on from illegal encampments at Campbell Drive last year, I organised a meeting shortly after to discuss further measures and am pleased a new barrier will begin to be put in place this week.”

On social media Clly Bryan Tyler said: “There are times when you just can’t thank everyone for getting problems resolved.

“But James Collingridge, Clair George and their respective teams from council did, and are still doing, everything to deter future illegal encampments.

“Special thanks and well done should go to Cllrs John Fox and Judy Fox.

“As soon as the first report of an illegal camp set up on Campbell Drive, they were facing up to the visitors.

“The site was eventually vacated but not before 1000s of pounds worth of damage and lots of residents with frayed nerves.

“Well done to the PE4 Wombles who did an absolutely cracking job of trying to keep the mess to a “minimum”!

“John, Judy and I are still keen to get any potential gaps filled, but we can only do this with residents support. You see a gap, let us know asap.”