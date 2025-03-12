Young people will learn green skills such as gardening, conservation, and wildlife surveying

A new two-year project that aims to improve the lives of young people in Peterborough has just launched.

Nene Park Trust said it is “proud” to announce the Building Healthier Green Futures (BHGF) project is now underway thanks to £160,000 funding from The National Lottery Community Fund.

Offering training and skills development for those aged 11-25 to become ‘Green Mentors’, the project also aims to improve the health and wellbeing of all young people across the city.

A trust spokesperson explained: “The project will support young people in Peterborough to develop new skills and create connections with nature and local greenspaces.

"This ambitious new partnership project is led by Nene Park Trust and involves Peterborough Presents, Froglife and Westraven Cross Keys Homes Community Café and Garden.

“BHGF will support young people to reach their potential, providing a programme of training and skills development and opportunities co-designed by young people, as well as supporting improved health and wellbeing in both the young people and their communities. Through longer term engagement, the project will provide young people with opportunities to develop their skills as ’Green Mentors’, and signpost them on to further opportunities.”

The trust says BHGF will build on activities already happening in partnership with these organisations, such as the Nene Park Trust Young Ranger programme for 11-17 year-olds, and the 10-week work experience programme for 18-24 year-olds not currently in education, employment or training.

“BHGF will test and learn from different models of community engagement and develop and share good practice,” the spokesperson added.

The project aims to deliver 25 group sessions to up to 500 young people across Peterborough. The first session took place last week at Lime Send Academy, led by Pia Larsson, Nene Park Trust’s Project Officer (Access and Participation). Further 6-week programmes are being planned at YMCA and Queen Katharine Academy for later this year.

Nicola Craven, Head of Development for Nene Park Trust said: “We are honoured and excited to receive this funding from the National Lottery Community Fund. We, and our partners, are passionate about improving the health and wellbeing of young people in Peterborough and beyond. The two-year project will allow us to deliver a variety of inclusive workshops and programmes with the aim of empowering young people with ‘Green Skills’ – including gardening, conservation, wildlife surveying, garden design and much more. The collaborative and co-creation nature of the project will equip them with vital experience and increased social connections, whilst spending time in green spaces with its evidenced health benefits. The multi-partnership working will allow us to test, learn and share successful approaches to improved ways of working and enhanced outcomes.”

Keely Mills, Community Producer at Peterborough Presents said: “The Peterborough Presents element of the project will offer young people in Eye the chance to try out different creative activities, whether that is street art, conservation skills or photography. Then we will use these ways of working to help young people connect with and / or improve some of the many local green spaces in the village. It’s going to be exciting to see what the young people do, which parts of Eye mean a lot to them and what ways they protect and enhance those spaces too.”

Darren Starkey, Operations Manager at Froglife commented: “Froglife is delighted to be involved in the Building Healthier Green Futures Project. We have a long history of engagement in the Peterborough area and are looking forward, once again, to working with young people to increase their knowledge and appreciation of the natural environment. Through the project we are hoping to create several new habitats that will help amphibians and other wildlife to thrive.”

Luke Payn, Manager of WestRaven Cross Keys Homes Community Garden, added: “We’re delighted to be working in partnership with such fabulous organisations, and we are very excited to broaden the range of opportunities available to young people at WestRaven. This is important because it helps the young people to experience a wide range of new creative and nature-based activities, enhancing their skills and knowledge as well as their personal development, using creative expression and connection with nature to improve their health and wellbeing. This program will help them build relationships with their peers, who may be facing similar challenges, and to create their own supportive circles of friends.”