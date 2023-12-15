Environment Agency visiting number of Peterborough sites as investigation into pollution that killed 100,000 fish continues
The Environment Agency are continuing to visit sites in Peterborough as they continue to investigate the cause of pollution in the River Nene that killed more than 100,000 fish this week.
Tests are ongoing on the water from the river, which was affected near Goldie Meadows at Ferry Meadows park this week, to find out what pollutant caused the huge amount of deaths.
The tests are being fast tracked, to provide as much information on what the source of the pollution is.
Yesterday (Thursday) The Environment Agency launched an appeal, calling for anyone who saw anything suspicious on Sunday or Monday around the river to get in touch.
The agency, and Anglian Water, have both said it is not believed that sewage was the cause of the incident.
There was some good news released today, with the agency saying it appeared the pollution had washed through the river.
The agency said that they are now seeing fish behaving like normal again, and they are not aware of the fish populations being affected in the wider area.
An Environment Agency spokesperson said: “Environment Agency officers have been on site monitoring the situation and are continuing to investigate the nature and the source of the substance that has polluted the river.
“We ask that people stay away from the area until further notice, and dog walkers do not allow their dogs to enter the water."
“The spokesperson added: “If you saw any suspicious activity on Sunday or Monday on this part of the river, please contact our incident hotline on 0800 80 70 60.”