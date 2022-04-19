Clean-up operation underway after Travellers leave Peterborough park

A group of more than 20 caravans entered Bretton Park, next to Bretton Water Park, last Monday.
Their presence forced the local community to cancel a number of planned events, including the popular ‘Rubbish Easter Egg Hunt.’
The group moved on over the weekend but left behind a significant amount of mess, such as human waste, cardboard, plastics and clothes.
From 10am, on Monday (April 18), a number of community volunteers arrived at the park to assist in the clean up, along with Bretton ward councillor Chaz Fenner.
The group used litter pickers to clear a large amount of the mess but residents have been advised to stay clear of the bushes in the area until a council clean team has cleared the area on Tuesday (April 19).
Speaking after the community litter pick, Councillor Fenner said: “A massive thank you to everyone who turned out this morning for the clean-up.
“Please do not go near the bushes as the Clean Team will be there tomorrow to do a full clean-up of the human waste left behind.
“The bags left are also being collected by the team. Please leave them for tomorrow.”
RELATED: