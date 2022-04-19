Clean-up operation underway after Travellers leave Peterborough park

Some of the mess left behind at Bretton Park.

A group of more than 20 caravans entered Bretton Park, next to Bretton Water Park, last Monday.

Their presence forced the local community to cancel a number of planned events, including the popular ‘Rubbish Easter Egg Hunt.’

The group moved on over the weekend but left behind a significant amount of mess, such as human waste, cardboard, plastics and clothes.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Travellers while they were at Bretton Water Park.

From 10am, on Monday (April 18), a number of community volunteers arrived at the park to assist in the clean up, along with Bretton ward councillor Chaz Fenner.

The group used litter pickers to clear a large amount of the mess but residents have been advised to stay clear of the bushes in the area until a council clean team has cleared the area on Tuesday (April 19).

Speaking after the community litter pick, Councillor Fenner said: “A massive thank you to everyone who turned out this morning for the clean-up.

“Please do not go near the bushes as the Clean Team will be there tomorrow to do a full clean-up of the human waste left behind.

“The bags left are also being collected by the team. Please leave them for tomorrow.”