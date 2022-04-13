Council to remove large Traveller encampment at Peterborough park

Travellers on site at Bretton Water Park.

On Monday (April 11), an encampment of Travellers, that has now grown to include more than 20 caravans, arrived at Bretton Park.

The caravans are currently located right next to Bretton Water Park.

It is believed that the group accessed the site via a gate that had been left open at Eyrescroft.

Residents have cancelled the “Rubbish Easter Egg Hunt” litter pick and Easter celebration event that was due to take place on Saturday (April 16) due to the arrival.

Peterborough City Council has been made aware of the arrival and has said that action will be taken.