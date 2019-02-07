Cash boost to help turn Peterborough black cabs green

Peterborough City Council has been given a £90,000 boost to help encourage taxi and private hire drivers to switch to greener cars

The council has been given the boost from The Department For Transport to create four new charging points for electric cars, specifically to be used by taxis and private hire vehicles.

Peterborough City Council has also put £22,500 of funding to the project, making a total of £112,500.

The locations for the new charging points - which will only be for use by taxis - have not yet been finalised, but it is hoped they will be installed by 2020.

The funding is part of a national scheme being rolled out across the country by the government - and it is hoped that across the East of England, 85 ultra-low emission black cabs and more than 340 ultra-low emission private hire vehicles will benefit from new chargepoints.

Richard Harrington, Automotive Minister, said: “The UK has led the world in cutting emissions while maintaining growth in our economy.

“These new charge points for greener taxis will help accelerate a cleaner environment for people across the UK. This will also point the way for a better, healthier future for us all as part of the government’s modern Industrial Strategy which builds on the government’s long-standing partnership with the UK automotive sector.”

Jesse Norman, Future of Mobility Minister, said: “The government wants all new cars and vans to be effectively zero emission by 2040. Getting the right infrastructure and investment in place is a crucial part of this.

“Today’s funding will support almost 4,000 ultra low emission vehicles across the country. It is a further sign that the UK is making real progress in the transition to greener transport.”