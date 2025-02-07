Campaign to save 'Peterborough Arch' that has welcomed visitors to city for 30 years successfully reaches target
The campaign to save an iconic sculpture in Peterborough has successfully reached its target.
Peterborough Arch, which was previously seen in Thorpe Meadows, next to Longthorpe Parkway, has been absent in recent months after being removed for restoration.
With repair costs exceeding £50,000, Nene Part Trust reached out and received a grant from the The Henry Moore Foundation and The National Lottery Heritage Fund but needed further public support to raise £3,000.
This money was required to help towards repair costs and to go towards the ongoing restoration and the maintenance and development of the entire Sculpture Collection.
The target has been raised by generous donations from a number of people and pushed over the line by a £1,000 donation from Peterborough-based business Compare The Market.
A statement from the Nene Park Trust said: “We would like to thank The Henry Moore Foundation and the National Lottery Heritage Fund for helping support part of the costs of repairs. We would also like to thank the Peterborough Civic Society and Compare the Market and everyone who has pledged any amount for their generous donations!”
“Restoration work will begin this month and we hope to see this very special Peterborough landmark back in its rightful place overlooking Longthorpe Parkway very soon.”
The sculpture by artist Lee Grandjean has been enjoyed by drivers along Longthorpe Parkway and visitors to Thorpe Meadows since 1988.