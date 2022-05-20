'Bruce Springclean' and 'Sweeping Beauty' among new road sweepers introduced to the streets of Peterborough

The sweepers will join Dame Vera Bin, Dustbin Hoffman and Bindarella in keeping the streets of Peterborough clean.

By Ben Jones
Friday, 20th May 2022, 2:43 pm
Aragon Direct Services have introduced a new fleet of road sweepers.
Aragon Direct Services have introduced a new fleet of road sweepers.

A new fleet of road sweeping vehicles have hit the streets of Peterborough and among them are ‘Bruce Springclean’ and ‘Sweeping Beauty.’

Five new road sweepers have been purchased and branded by Peterborough City Council, at a cost of £389,237. A further three will be added later in the year.

Following on from the success of the naming of the city’s bin lorries, the fleet includes the likes of Marcus Trashford, Bindiana Jones, Trash Gordon and Gary Biniker, each of the new road sweepers have been given their own names.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

Bruce Springclean, Sweeping Beauty have been joined on the streets by Swingo Sweep Chariot, Sweep Dreams and Sweep N Sour.

Read More

Read More
Peterborough council set to spend £1.3m on new street cleaning vehicles
PeterboroughPeterborough City Council