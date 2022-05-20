A new fleet of road sweeping vehicles have hit the streets of Peterborough and among them are ‘Bruce Springclean’ and ‘Sweeping Beauty.’
Five new road sweepers have been purchased and branded by Peterborough City Council, at a cost of £389,237. A further three will be added later in the year.
Following on from the success of the naming of the city’s bin lorries, the fleet includes the likes of Marcus Trashford, Bindiana Jones, Trash Gordon and Gary Biniker, each of the new road sweepers have been given their own names.
Bruce Springclean, Sweeping Beauty have been joined on the streets by Swingo Sweep Chariot, Sweep Dreams and Sweep N Sour.