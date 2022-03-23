Pupils from Queen's Drive Infant School won the competition with 'Lambogreenie'.

Creative children from Peterborough have helped to name a fleet of new bin lorries - and some of the names are hilarious.

Marcus Trashford, Bindiana Jones, Bin Kardashian, Binny Jones, Trash-bandicoot, Chomps Away and Chitty Chitty Bin Bin are just a handful of pun-tastic names to look out for in days to come.

Earlier this year Peterborough City Council and Aragon Direct Services launched a competition for school children in the city to come up with names for their fleet of new vehicles.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But after lengthy deliberation there was one winning entry the judges chose - put forward by children from Queen's Drive Infant School.

The contest received several funny entries, taking inspiration from Manchester United star Marcus Rashford and reality TV personality Kim Kardashian.

And the year 2 class won the overall naming competition with 'Lambogreenie'.

Other funny names to look out for include Simon LeBin, Bindaloo, Bindarella, Recycle Rex, Prince Chomping, Mission Bin Possible and Binnie the Pooh.

But the laughs don't stop there.

Trash Gordon, Bin the Merciless, Dame Vera Bin, Dustbin Hoffman, Bin and Tonic, Binnie Eilish, Obin one Kenobi, Bin Diesel, Bin Katrashian and Gary Biniker will also adorn the side of the vans.

Councillor Nigel Simons - cabinet member for waste and the environment of Peterborough City Council - said: “I would like to thank everyone who took part in this competition, we had some fantastic entries and it was tough to decide a winner.

“It was great to meet the pupils from Queen's Drive Infant School and for them to get to see the new vehicle with their winning entry on it. I hope they enjoyed their day and are looking forward to seeing their vehicle out and about on collection rounds.

“Our waste fleet play a vital role in collecting the city’s refuse. This was a great competition that really helped to get a lot of local children involved and learning more about the hard work our waste crews do.”

Youngsters from the school received a visit from the newly-named vehicle this week and were presented with a certificate and goodie bags.