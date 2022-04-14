12 trees cut down as Peterborough city centre square closed for major Northminster development

Remains of the trees that have been felled at Laxton Square.

The trees were chopped down on Monday (April 11) in Laxton Square and remain lying on the pavement within the square outside of the city’s market remaining fenced off.

The square is closed and is expected to remain closed throughout the creation of the new Northminster development. Developers have said that the temporary fences will remain in place for a “couple of months” before being replaced by hoardings, while landscaping is carried out.

It is yet to be confirmed how long these will remain in place.

Peterborough Investment Partnership, which is behind the Northminster regeneration, has now confirmed that the removal trees is part of a reshaping of the public space of the square, which is included in the wider Northminster masterplan.

The reshaping of the green space is part of the wider Northminster development that will see the creation of 315 apartments on the site of the current market; which will move to Bridge Street.

Developers say that the trees will be replaced with 21 semi-mature trees on the site.

A spokesperson for Peterborough Investment Partnership said: “12 trees are being removed as part of the reshaping of public space within Laxton Square – they will be replaced with 21 semi-mature trees.

“In the wider masterplan, there are over 50 further trees proposed within the public realm.

“That means there will be circa 85 trees across the site, which is a significant increase on the current number – these will not only add aesthetic value, but contribute to the site’s sustainable drainage strategy.

“This strategy will also be enhanced by an increase in the site’s ‘planted areas’ which will rise from circa 560m2 to over 2000m2.”