Emergency services are at the scene of a blaze in derelict houses near Peterborough city centre.

Fire and police are at Cromwell Road, after the fire started this morning.

Cambridgeshire Police said they were called at 10.55am, and road closures are in place at Cromwell Road with the junction of Russell Street.

A Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: “At 10.27am on Thursday (3) crews were called to a fire on Cromwell Road in Peterborough City Centre.

“More than 20 firefighters, including crews from Stanground, Dogsthorpe, Yaxley and Whittlesey, along with crews from Lincolnshire are attending the incident.

“Firefighters arrived to find a well-developed fire involving three derelict buildings. They are working hard to tackle the fire and prevent further spread.”

The Peterborough Telegraph has reported how the derelict houses have become a magnet for anti-social behaviour this year – with the council taking action to prevent people from entering them.

