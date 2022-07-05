A number of squatters have been evicted from a row of derelict homes near Peterborough city centre this morning.

A ‘multi-agency’ operation – involving officers from Peterborough City Council and Cambridgeshire – took place at the council owned homes in Cromwell Road earlier today.

The Peterborough Telegraph reported earlier this year how the homes have become a magnet for anti social and criminal behaviour, including graffiti, noise and drug abuse since they were boarded up.

The evictions taking place at Cromwell Road

There is also evidence of fire damage at some of the buildings, which are located just across the road from the city’s bus station..

The council had been waiting for a court order to come into force to evict the squatters – and today they were able to take that action.

A Peterborough City Council spokesperson, said: “An eviction took place this morning at 11 homes in Cromwell Road, owned by the city council. This followed a court order which the council had obtained from the courts to remove squatters from the homes.

“This was a multi-agency operation, as we believe the people inside have complex needs and we wanted to make sure they received the care they needed following the eviction. This included offers of accommodation, social care and GP services.”

Earlier this year the council said once the evictions had taken place, extra security would be put in place at the properties to stop others breaking in.