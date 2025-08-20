Young girl (11) injured after being bitten by 'grey staffy type dog' in Stamford park
A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police said: “Just before 9.30am on Friday 14 August it’s reported a grey staffy type dog was running loose at the park on a grassed area on Recreation Road, Stamford. The dog ran up to an 11-year-old girl and bit her causing a serious injury to her wrist.
“We are appealing for anyone who has any information that will assist our inquiries. We would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who can provide information about the dog itself. We would urge the owner of the dog to get in touch.
“If anyone has footage that will help the investigation, including doorbell, dashcam or other recorded footage we would also like them to get in touch.
“Anyone who has any information is asked to contact [email protected] or call 07944 776791, quoting incident 523 of 14 August.”