Woman in her 20s dies following crash on A1 near Stamford

By Ben Jones
Published 7th Apr 2025, 11:01 BST
Updated 7th Apr 2025, 11:01 BST
An area of the A1 southbound junction with the A43 Stamford was closed for several hours on Sunday (April 6).

A woman has died following a collision on the A1 near Stamford on Sunday morning.

At around 7.20am, a jogger discovered the woman inside a blue Suzuki Swift that had left the southbound carriageway at Wothorpe.

Paramedics attended but the woman, who was in her 20s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A woman has died following a collision on the A1 near Stamford at the weekend.

It is believed the collision took place between Saturday evening (April 5) and the early hours of the following day.

Anyone who witnessed what happened has been asked to contact police via Cambridgeshire Constabulary's website quoting CC-06042025-0092.

Alternatively, call 101 and ask to speak to a member of the road policing unit.

