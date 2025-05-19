Van driver and passenger escape from crash on A1 near Peterborough which saw lane closed

By Stephen Briggs
Published 19th May 2025, 11:11 BST
Northbound lane had to be closed on Sunday (May 18)

A van driver and a passenger escaped with just minor injuries after a crash on the A1M at Peterborough on Sunday afternoon.

Most Popular

The crash, between Norman Cross and Sawtry, happened on the northbound carriageway in the early afternoon. One lane was blocked while emergency services worked at the scene, as it appeared the van had left the road and crashed into the verge.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A Police spokesperson said: “We were called at about 1.20pm yesterday (18 May) with reports a van had left the road at the A1M at Norman Cross, just before junction 16.

“Police attended and the driver and passenger were taken to hospital with minor injuries. There were no arrests.

“One lane was blocked while recovery of the vehicle took place.”

Related topics:PeterboroughPolice
News you can trust since 1948
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice