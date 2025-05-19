Van driver and passenger escape from crash on A1 near Peterborough which saw lane closed
A van driver and a passenger escaped with just minor injuries after a crash on the A1M at Peterborough on Sunday afternoon.
The crash, between Norman Cross and Sawtry, happened on the northbound carriageway in the early afternoon. One lane was blocked while emergency services worked at the scene, as it appeared the van had left the road and crashed into the verge.
A Police spokesperson said: “We were called at about 1.20pm yesterday (18 May) with reports a van had left the road at the A1M at Norman Cross, just before junction 16.
“Police attended and the driver and passenger were taken to hospital with minor injuries. There were no arrests.
“One lane was blocked while recovery of the vehicle took place.”