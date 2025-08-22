Two people hospitalised following crash into car wash at Peterborough Services

Two people have been taken to hospital after their vehicle crashed into a car wash at Peterborough Services.

At just before 10am on Friday (August 22), a car crashed into the car wash next to the Shell Garage at Peterborough Services, just off the A605.

The Magpas Air Ambulance was called to the scene, as well as the police and ambulance service but ultimately both a man and a woman were taken by road to Peterborough City Hospital for further assessment.

The impact caused significant damage to a brick wall at the rear of the car wash, which remained cordoned off into the afternoon.

A spokesperson for the East of England Ambulance Service said: “Two ambulances, a paramedic car and the Magpas Air Ambulance were called to a road traffic collision at Peterborough Motorway Services, Haddon this morning.

"One man and one woman were transported to Peterborough Hospital by road ambulance for further assessment and care.”