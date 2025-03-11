Staffordshire Bull Terrier put down after dog killed in incident at John Clare Rec in Peterborough

By Stephen Briggs
Published 11th Mar 2025, 11:38 BST
Updated 11th Mar 2025, 11:53 BST
No arrests have been made

A Staffordshire Bull Terrier has been ‘put down’ after an incident saw another dog killed in a Peterborough park.

The incident happened at the John Clare Rec in Peterborough on Saturday morning (March 8).

Cambridgeshire Police said no arrests have been made – but an investigation has started.

The incident happened at the John Clare Rec on Saturday

A spokesperson for the force said: “"Police received a report that a dog had killed another dog at John Clare rec in Gunthorpe, Peterborough, at just before 10.50am on Saturday.

"The dog responsible, a Staffordshire bull terrier, has since been put down.

“Police are investigating the incident.”

Anyone with information should contact Cambridgeshire Police, either on their website or by calling 101.

