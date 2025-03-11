Staffordshire Bull Terrier put down after dog killed in incident at John Clare Rec in Peterborough
A Staffordshire Bull Terrier has been ‘put down’ after an incident saw another dog killed in a Peterborough park.
The incident happened at the John Clare Rec in Peterborough on Saturday morning (March 8).
Cambridgeshire Police said no arrests have been made – but an investigation has started.
A spokesperson for the force said: “"Police received a report that a dog had killed another dog at John Clare rec in Gunthorpe, Peterborough, at just before 10.50am on Saturday.
"The dog responsible, a Staffordshire bull terrier, has since been put down.
“Police are investigating the incident.”
Anyone with information should contact Cambridgeshire Police, either on their website or by calling 101.