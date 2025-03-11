Staffordshire Bull Terrier put down after dog killed in incident at John Clare Rec in Peterborough

No arrests have been made

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Staffordshire Bull Terrier has been ‘put down’ after an incident saw another dog killed in a Peterborough park.

The incident happened at the John Clare Rec in Peterborough on Saturday morning (March 8).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cambridgeshire Police said no arrests have been made – but an investigation has started.

The incident happened at the John Clare Rec on Saturday

A spokesperson for the force said: “"Police received a report that a dog had killed another dog at John Clare rec in Gunthorpe, Peterborough, at just before 10.50am on Saturday.

"The dog responsible, a Staffordshire bull terrier, has since been put down.

“Police are investigating the incident.”

Anyone with information should contact Cambridgeshire Police, either on their website or by calling 101.