Spalding Police appeal to find missing 14-year-old Maisie

Maisie was reported missing from her home on Monday, May 26

Police have launched an appeal to find a missing teenage girl.

Lincolnshire Police said Maisie (14) was reported missing from her home in Spalding last night just before 7pm (26 May).

Police said Maisie is described as 5ft7ins tall with very long brown hair and a nose piercing. She is believed to be wearing black leggings, black Converse sneakers and has a small bag with her.

Police are appealing for help to find Maisie

If you know where she is, or if you have any information that can help police find her, please get in touch by calling Lincolnshire police on 101 or emailing [email protected] quoting incident 326 of 26 May.