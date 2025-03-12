"Some people walk to the pearly gates, but legends ride:" Tributes to beloved grandfather killed in collision near Market Deeping

Gary Skellett was riding a motorcycle that was involved in a collision with a car on Sunday

Tributes have been paid to a much loved grandfather who died in a collision near Market Deeping at the weekend.

Gary Skellett (61) was riding a Suzuki motorcycle when he was involved in a collision with a Volvo on Stamford Road, Witham on the Hill at around 12pm on Sunday, 9 March.

Sadly Gary died from his injuries.

Today, his family have paid an emotional tribute to him.

In a statement, they said: “Gary was a beloved grandad, brother, uncle, brother-in-law, father-in-law, and friend—but above all, he was the most cherished Dad. "Dad was a gentle soul with a generous heart, always ready to help anyone in need. "His kindness knew no bounds, and his presence brought warmth to everyone who knew him. Many will remember him from his racing days, where he was not only one of the best but also a mentor, always willing to share his wisdom and lend a helping hand. "Dad, the space you’ve left in our hearts is immeasurable, a void that can never be filled. You were the light in our lives, and that light will never fade. "Some people walk to the pearly gates, but legends ride. "Ride on, you beautiful man."

A Lincolnshire Police spokesperson said: “Our thoughts are with the family of the man – who was in charge of the motorcycle - at this incredibly difficult time and specially trained officers are supporting them.

“The investigation into the collision is ongoing and we are now appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage of the vehicles before or after the incident.

“If you think you can help, please get in touch by emailing [email protected] quoting incident number 185 of 9 March.”