Motorcyclist killed in collision with Volvo near Stamford
A motorcyclist was killed in a collision with a car near Stamford yesterday (Sunday, March 9).
Police said the man died in the incident at Witham on the Hill at around 12pm.
Now officers have launched an appeal for witnesses. A Lincolnshire Police spokesperson said: “We are saddened to confirm a man in his 60s has died in a two-vehicle collision at Witham on the Hill.
“Officers were called to the incident on Stamford Road at around 12pm on Sunday, 9 March.
“Our thoughts are with the family of the man – who was in charge of the motorcycle - at this incredibly difficult time and specially trained officers are supporting them.
“The investigation into the collision is ongoing and we are now appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage of the vehicles before or after the incident.
“If you think you can help, please get in touch by emailing our force control room or calling 101 quoting incident number 185 of 9 March.”