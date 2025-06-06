Sharp rise in the number of fires across Cambridgeshire is a "cause for concern"

The fire service say many blazes were started deliberately

The number of emergency fire call-outs firefighters have attended across the county in the past two months is at a five-year high.

The sharp rise has been called a “cause for concern” by Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue – with the service reminding residents what they can do to help prevent fires.

The month of March saw crews attend more than 160 fires, an increase on the previous year’s 111. The five-year average for March is around 135.

Main image: Fire crews in action. Inset: Damage from a Peterborough fire caused by an air fryer being left on top of a cooker.

In April they attended more than 200 fires, compared with 131 in 2024, and the five-year average of 162.

The rolling 12 months has seen an increase of 13 per cent, from 1,690 to 1,911.

Group Commander James Ball, head of Community Fire Safety, said: “It is really concerning to see such a significant rise in fires in the last couple of months. We often see fires increase as the weather changes, with people getting their gardens ready for the summer. However, this is a sharp rise and certainly a cause for concern.”

Many of these fires were in the home, mostly starting in the kitchen due to cooking or appliances.

Cambs Fire & Rescue has seen a sharp rise in the number of fire call-outs.

James added: “Our crews often attend fires in the kitchen due to several factors. It’s very easy to get distracted while cooking and leave things for longer than needed. Also, having items on top of hobs is dangerous as they can easily be switched on. We have seen a few incidents recently where appliances, such as air fryers, are being heated up by a hob being accidentally switched on.”

Although many fires happen in the kitchen, there are other fire risks around the home. Crews attended a fire recently in Huntingdonshire involving a vanity mirror, which reflected the sunlight and started a fire, causing significant damage.

James said: “One way residents can help keep themselves and their families safe in their homes is to use our online home fire safety check tool. This provides a downloadable fire risk assessment, which can help the whole family learn more about how to keep their homes safe.”

The fire service said that around 200 fires were outdoors, “many of which were started deliberately”.

Damage caused by a fire believed to have been started deliberately in Peterborough

James added: “Starting a fire intentionally is a serious crime and can have severe consequences for those that do, no matter how small it is. Any fire presents significant risks for anyone around the area if it gets out of hand, as well as for the fire crews sent to tackle them.

“There are precautions people can take to help reduce the risk of a deliberate fire. Simple things like keeping rubbish bins out of sight and away from buildings, where possible, along with installing security lights or cameras, can all be a deterrent. Also ensuring any bulky household rubbish, such as sofas or washing machines, is taken to the local recycling centre and not left in the open.”

He added: “Parents can also help by speaking with their children and ensuring they know the risks and dangers of fire. There have been reports from some incidents of groups of young people running from the scene of fires. Things like making sure lighters and matches are kept out of reach of children, as well as making sure they stay clear of disused or derelict buildings, can also make a big difference.”